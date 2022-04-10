Jack White Accuses The Rolling Stones Of 'Copying' The Beatles

Jack White had some strong words to say about the Rolling Stones during a recent interview, suggesting that they copied the Beatles back in the '60s.

“People want The Rolling Stones to be cool, dirty, raucous. They don’t want to understand that The Rolling Stones were chasing a hit constantly and feeding off whatever the hippest thing was, copying whatever The Beatles did last week," he explained. “That disrupts the fantasy. And the fantasy’s amazing – I have indulged many times with those kinds of bands. That’s not an insult. That’s them being smart and figuring out a way to keep a train moving.”

His sentiment is reminiscent of Paul McCartney's, who recently called the Stones "a blues cover band." It just so happens that Macca is also "absolutely 1000%" White's favorite Beatle.

"Get Back proves what I’ve been saying since I was 13 – without Paul, there’s no Beatles," he said. “Everybody else is out-of-this-world incredible. But you could theoretically take any other Beatle out of that band and still have The Beatles. You want to be on George’s side, for coolness. But it’s easy to be the guy in the room who doesn’t want to do anything. It’s really hard to be the one in the room who’s trying to motivate everybody. They don’t come off as cool. It’s a shame, because those are the people who make things happen. I’m not a fan of people who don’t want to do things. That’s demotivating.”

White had a release day to remember when he dropped Fear of Dawn, his first of two new albums, on Friday (April 8). Not only did he play the National Anthem for the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day, but he also got engaged and married during a show that night.