Jack White Proposes And Gets Married During Concert Performance

Jack White is now an engaged, er, married man! During a performance in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday (April 8) night, the White Stripes frontman proposed to his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Olivia Jean. Moments later, they got married on stage.

During a performance of "Hotel Yorba," White asked Jean to marry him, according to WXYZ. "I got a little question for ya, Olivia Jean. Will you marry me?" he said, while the band is still playing the song.

"It's been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?" White said. Earlier in the day, White performed the National Anthem at the Detroit Tigers game.

At the end of the show during the encore a few more special guests appeared on stage: White's father, mother and ordained minister Ben Swank, according to NME. Swan is the co-founder and co-owner of Third Man Records.

White and Jean got married right there at Masonic Temple in Detroit in front of hundreds of fans. He closed out the show with The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army."

Jack White has a strict no-phone policy at his shows, but one concert-goer was able to capture the two special moments and upload them on YouTube: