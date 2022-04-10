Ozzy Osbourne Gives Fans An Update On His New Album

Ozzy Osbourne's done with his upcoming album! The Prince of Darkness gave fans an update on Instagram, writing: "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label @EpicRecords. I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."

The new project follows 2020's Ordinary Man and sees Ozzy once again work with producer Andrew Watt and a handful of collaborators, including Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The collaboration with Iommi is the first time the pair wrote music together since Black Sabbath's final album, 13, which came out nearly a decade ago.

During a recent interview, Iommi revealed that he "wrote the whole track and played on it and played the solo on it."

"It's good," he continued. "It's really good. And I like what Ozzy sang on it. I think he did a really good job. And I think they had Chad [Smith] play drums on it. I've left it in their hands now."

Fans will need to stay tuned for more details about the album. In the meantime, see Ozzy's Instagram post below.