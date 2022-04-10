See Mariah Carey's Hilarious Response To Never Winning A VMA

Mariah Carey hilariously responded to a fan who pointed out that she has never won a VMA (Video Music Award) yesterday (April 10.)

The fan tweeted at Carey, "The fact that @MariahCarey never won a VMA and still hasn’t won a Vanguard award don’t sit right with me. Get it together @MTV@vmas" The singer's response? "Yeah.. @MTV how have I offended thee? Nary an award?" alongside a sad face emoji and a gif from her music video for "Honey." Fans responded to Carey saying that the "iconic" music videos for songs like "Honey," "Fantasy," and "Heartbreaker" should have won awards.

