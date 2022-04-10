See Mariah Carey's Hilarious Response To Never Winning A VMA
By Yashira C.
April 10, 2022
Mariah Carey hilariously responded to a fan who pointed out that she has never won a VMA (Video Music Award) yesterday (April 10.)
The fan tweeted at Carey, "The fact that @MariahCarey never won a VMA and still hasn’t won a Vanguard award don’t sit right with me. Get it together @MTV@vmas" The singer's response? "Yeah.. @MTV how have I offended thee? Nary an award?" alongside a sad face emoji and a gif from her music video for "Honey." Fans responded to Carey saying that the "iconic" music videos for songs like "Honey," "Fantasy," and "Heartbreaker" should have won awards.
See the tweet below.
Yeah.. @MTV how have I offended thee? Nary an award? ☹️ https://t.co/Be9g8qOZyI pic.twitter.com/7UAEJG9YgJ— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 9, 2022
Carey recently joined Latto and DJ Khaled for a remix of Latto's hit song "Big Energy." Both "Big Energy" and Carey's 1995 hit "Fantasy" were sampled from the same '80s song, Tom Tom Club's "Genius Of Love." Here's what Latto told Billboard about the song after releasing it in 2021:
"I basically took this masculine, trendy ‘big d*** energy’ quote from Twitter and made it a thing where all genders can have ‘big energy’ and take it deeper than just (something) sexual. I wanted it to be empowering. It’s an aura that you carry and a confidence. It’s just an overall vibe and when you walk in the room, you have ‘big energy’ and no one can tell you otherwise. It’s an uplifting thing and turning a funny quote into something positive."