Mariah Carey Hops On Latto's 'Big Energy' Remix

Mariah Carey is hopping on a track that might seem a little familiar to the '90s diva.

Latto's "Big Energy" is getting a remix and Carey and DJ Khaled will be featured on it, the rapper announced on social media. Latto initially tweeted a slot machine emoji 🎰 and a butterfly emoji 🦋 to tease her collaboration with Carey before sharing the song's cover art on Instagram, in which the two stars are dressed in fabulous hot pink dresses. Carey responded to Latto's tweet with "👀".

DJ Khaled commented "🔥" on Latto's post and shared it to his Instagram story.

The remix to Latto's hit song comes after the 23-year-old rapper from Atlanta released her album, 777, on Friday (March 26). Carey and DJ Khaled are just two more names to add to the rapper's roster of features — 777 features artists including Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Lil Durk and Kodak Black.