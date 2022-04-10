Taylor Swift Divulges What She Admires Most About Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers collaborated with Taylor Swift on a bonus track off Red (Taylor's Version), and during a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the pop star divulged what she admires most about the singer-songwriter.

“I think that the specificity of Phoebe’s lyrics, and the vulnerability she expresses in her voice when she delivers them, is what makes her music so deeply impactful and moving for me as a fan,” Swift said. “You feel like she’s reliving a precise memory or delivering a secret message to someone and you get the privilege to read it or hear about it.”

This isn't the first time Swift has praised Bridgers. During a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers last year, she called the Punisher singer one of her "favorite artists in the world."

“Phoebe Bridgers is one of my favorite artists in the world," she said at the time. "I just think she’s… If she sings it, I will listen to it. I love her voice, and I also love that she’s a very funny person.”

Swift enlisted Bridgers to duet with her on "Nothing New" — a song from the vault that didn't make it onto the original version of Red in 2012 — and when she texted the singer-songwriter to ask if she wanted to work on it, Bridgers was beside herself. Her response was: “I’ve been waiting for this text for my entire life.”

Bridgers opened up about the collaboration, admitting that she "got teary" while recording her part.

“It’s just been a dream,” she said.