Tom Morello Reveals What 'Rock Gods' Made Cameos In 'Metal Lords'

Netflix's Metal Lords premiered on Friday (April 8), and Tom Morello — who served as the film's executive music producer — celebrated by revealing all of the "Rock Gods" who made cameos in it. In addition to Morello making an appearance, Anthrax's Scott Ian, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, and Judas Priest's Rob Halford also get some screen time.

As the synopsis explains, the story follows two kids who "start a metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about metal. They can't find a bassist, but there is this one girl who plays the cello. They need to work together if they're ever going to win the Battle of the Bands."

Metal Lords was written and co-produced by Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss and directed by Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist). Weiss' GoT partner David Benioff served as an executive producer. The movie stars Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, It), Isis Hainsworth (Misbehaviour, Emma), and Adrian Greensmith in his feature debut.

“I grew up in a small, cloistered, conservative suburb where my musical tastes ran against the grain of almost everybody else in school and certainly all of the teachers, so this is something I can very much relate to,” Morello told Billboard. “It’s a story of kids trying to get their first band together and having a dream, but perhaps not having the technical ability or the artistic vision to make that dream real. Or do they? For me, it harmonizes in a lot of ways with the real story of so many kids who are locked in these suburban hells and the key to get out is an electric guitar or drums or rock and roll music. The music shows a way to transcend this stifled daily existence, to try to be something better, be something more authentic and true than what’s handed to you by your surroundings.”

