1 Las Vegas Dining Destination Ranks Among America's Best Food Courts

When you think of a food court, your mind probably goes straight to fast food, mediocre sandwiches, and pizza. However, some food courts have really made a name for themselves with gourmet takes on traditional food court comfort foods.

LoveFOOD listed America's best food courts "that have become dining destinations in their own right." The website states, "These are the places swapping the usual fast food chains, disappointing sandwiches and soulless clusters of tables for artisan products, chef-driven restaurants and cafés serving gourmet takes on comfort food favorites."

One Las Vegas dining destination landed on the list. The Grand Canal Shoppes landed among America's best food courts. The website cites the vast amount of restaurants that are "pretty swanky for a mall."

Here's what the website says about the food court:

"The Venetian Resort's shopping centre, Grand Canal Shoppes, has plenty of seriously expensive restaurants such as Cut by Wolfgang Puck and prime steakhouse Smith & Wollensky. Pretty swanky for a mall. For a cheaper bite, head to one of the two food courts (on the retail and casino levels) to check out the fast food options and more casual restaurants. You won’t be stuck for choice, with Social Life Pizza, PrimeBurger and Cañonita among the choices here. There's also a branch of Sushi Samba, renowned for excellent Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fusion cuisine.

