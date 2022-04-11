All The Must-See Highlights From the 2022 CMT Music Awards

By Kelly Fisher

April 12, 2022

The 2022 CMT Music Awards was packed with a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters (rocking jaw-dropping looks on the carpet and onstage). So, naturally, we rounded up all the biggest highlights of the evening.

Faith Hill returned to the CMT Awards to present the Video of the Year award alongside 1883 costar Isabel May, marking the country artist’s first time back in 12 years. The 2022 awards show was also a comeback for Kenny Chesney, who returned for his first time in seven years to close the show with his hit song “Beer In Mexico.” The Judds — iconic mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd — also took the stage to perform together for the first time in about two decades. One artist who did not get to take the stage is Kelsea Ballerini, one of the evening’s co-hosts (along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie and leading nominee Kane Brown), who tested positive for COVID-19 and took on hosting duties from home. Tons of other celebs outside of the country music industry — including Gayle King, Taylor Lautner, and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski, to name a a few — also joined in as presenters.

Of course, there were plenty other highlights in between. Check out the best moments of the 2022 CMT Music Awards here:

2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Keith Urban performed "Wild Hearts."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Keith Urban
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson performed "Never Say Never."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Anthony Mackie and his "new" co-host Kane Brown.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Little Big Town debuted their song "Hell Yeah."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Parker McCollum performed "To Be Loved By You" just a couple of weeks after getting married!
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood accepted the Collaborative Video award onstage for "If I Didn't Love You."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Carly Pearce performed her break-up anthem, "Diamondback."
2022 CMT Music Awards
Old Dominion performed "No Hard Feelings."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Riley Greene and Thomas Rhett performed "Half Of Me."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Carrie Underwood performed "Ghost Story."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and co-host Kane Brown spoke about CMT Crossroads before introducing Jason Aldean and Bryan Adams' duet.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Jason Aldean and Bryan Adams performed "Heaven."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Jason Aldean
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
LeAnn Rimes introduced Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas performed "Colors."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Parker McCollum accepted the award for Breakthrough Video of the Year from Dylan Scott.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Gabby Barrett performed "Pick Me Up."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Walker Hayes performed "AA."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Breland performed "Praise The Lord."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Nelly and co-host Anthony Mackie joked around in the crowd.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Lily Aldridge presented Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's performance.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd performed "I Can't Love You Any More."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Cody Johnson performed "Til You Can't" before accepting the award for Male Video of the Year.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Martina McBride presented the award for Female Video of the Year.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Miranda Lambert accepted the Female Video of the Year award for "If I Was a Cowboy."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Kacey Musgraves presented Wynonna and Naomi Judd, who were performing together at an award show for the first time in over 20 years.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Cody Johnson Til You Can't
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Gabby Barrett and Dustin Lynch presented the award for Group/Duo Video of the Year.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Maddie Font of Maddie & Tae accepted the Duo/Group Video of the Year award for "Woman You Got" from Gabby Barrett and Dustin Lynch. She was crying as she accepted the award without Tae, saying "I miss you so much I can't do this without you. I've been drinking because I'm so nervous."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Gayle King presented Jimmie Allen, Monica, and Little Big Town's performance.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Little Big Town, Jimmie Allen, and Monica performed "Pray" live for the first time.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Joel McHale presented Cody Johnson with the award for Male Video of the Year.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Cody Johnson accepted the Male Video of the Year award for "Til You Can't."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Taylor Lautner presented his good pal Kane Brown's performance.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Kane Brown performed "One Mississippi."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski presented Miranda Lambert's performance.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Miranda Lambert performed "If I Was A Cowboy."
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
'1883' castmates Isabel May and Faith Hill presented the award for Video of the Year.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood accepted the Video of the Year award for "If I Didn't Love You" from Faith Hill and Isabel May. This was the first time in Aldean's seventeen-year career that he won this award.
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Kenny Chesney closed out the night with a performance of "Beer in Mexico." It was his first time performing at the CMT Awards in seven years!
