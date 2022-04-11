All The Must-See Highlights From the 2022 CMT Music Awards

The 2022 CMT Music Awards was packed with a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters (rocking jaw-dropping looks on the carpet and onstage). So, naturally, we rounded up all the biggest highlights of the evening.

Faith Hill returned to the CMT Awards to present the Video of the Year award alongside 1883 costar Isabel May, marking the country artist’s first time back in 12 years. The 2022 awards show was also a comeback for Kenny Chesney, who returned for his first time in seven years to close the show with his hit song “Beer In Mexico.” The Judds — iconic mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd — also took the stage to perform together for the first time in about two decades. One artist who did not get to take the stage is Kelsea Ballerini, one of the evening’s co-hosts (along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie and leading nominee Kane Brown), who tested positive for COVID-19 and took on hosting duties from home. Tons of other celebs outside of the country music industry — including Gayle King, Taylor Lautner, and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski, to name a a few — also joined in as presenters.

Of course, there were plenty other highlights in between. Check out the best moments of the 2022 CMT Music Awards here: