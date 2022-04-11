DJ Khaled Accepts Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame With JAY-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe

"God put me on this earth to be a light," Khaled said during his acceptance speech. "The room can be pitch dark, and when I walk in it's bright. When it's dark, I'm the light. And when it's light, I'm a brighter light."



"JAY-Z, Puff Daddy and Joe Crack... those like people I looked up to as... I said, when I seen them do it, I knew I can do it," Khaled continued. "And I knew that's what they were doing it for. They were breaking the doors early. If you go back and watch their work, they were breaking these doors down for brothers and sisters like us to do what we're doing. That's why I always scream 'keep going' and 'we da best,' because it's not just me. It's we."

