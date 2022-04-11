Eddie Vedder Unveils Star-Studded Ohana Festival Lineup: See Who's Playing

Eddie Vedder has once again put together a star-studded lineup for the sixth edition of his Ohana Festival. As always, the Pearl Jam frontman will co-headline one of the festival's three days, this time with Jack White. Stevie Nicks and P!nk are set to top the bill the other two nights. Other notable acts include St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, Broken Social Scene (performing You Forgot It In People) Manchester Orchestra, Gang of Youths, Kevin Morby, Grouplove, Cautious Clay, The Revivalists, Briston Maroney, and S.G. Goodman.

Ohana Fest 2022 is set to go down September 30 – October 2 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. Ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday (April 13) at 10am PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public the following day (April 14). Get more ticket info here and check out the full lineup below.