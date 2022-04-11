Eddie Vedder Unveils Star-Studded Ohana Festival Lineup: See Who's Playing
By Katrina Nattress
April 11, 2022
Eddie Vedder has once again put together a star-studded lineup for the sixth edition of his Ohana Festival. As always, the Pearl Jam frontman will co-headline one of the festival's three days, this time with Jack White. Stevie Nicks and P!nk are set to top the bill the other two nights. Other notable acts include St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, Broken Social Scene (performing You Forgot It In People) Manchester Orchestra, Gang of Youths, Kevin Morby, Grouplove, Cautious Clay, The Revivalists, Briston Maroney, and S.G. Goodman.
Ohana Fest 2022 is set to go down September 30 – October 2 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. Ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday (April 13) at 10am PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public the following day (April 14). Get more ticket info here and check out the full lineup below.
.@TheOhanaFest 2022 lineup is here. Pre-sale tickets go on sale April 13th at 10am PT - sign up now at https://t.co/V1TIMzZPYo pic.twitter.com/zfirclcmLe— Eddie Vedder (@eddievedder) April 11, 2022
Before taking the festival stage, Vedder plans to hit the road with Pearl Jam for their rescheduled Gigaton tour. The trek is set to kick off in may and wrap up on September 22, just a week before Ohana Festival. The band recruited former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer as a touring member, and his solo act Pluralone will act as support. See a full list of dates here.