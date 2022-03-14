Pearl Jam Unveil Rescheduled 'Gigaton' Tour: See The New Dates

It's been two years since Pearl Jam was originally supposed to tour on their latest album Gigaton, and now the band is getting ready to hit the road again. Eddie Vedder and company plan to embark on their rescheduled Gigaton tour on May 3 in San Diego, and have added four new dates to the trek (Fresno and Sacramento, California, Las Vegas, Nevada and Camden, New Jersey). Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has joined the band as a touring member for the North American leg of the tour and his solo project Pluralone is set to open.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 dates will be honored at the new shows. Members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club will be able to purchase remaining tickets starting today (March 14), and general tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration beginning March 29.

See Pearl Jam's announcement and a full list of North American dates below.