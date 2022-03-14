Pearl Jam Unveil Rescheduled 'Gigaton' Tour: See The New Dates
By Katrina Nattress
March 14, 2022
It's been two years since Pearl Jam was originally supposed to tour on their latest album Gigaton, and now the band is getting ready to hit the road again. Eddie Vedder and company plan to embark on their rescheduled Gigaton tour on May 3 in San Diego, and have added four new dates to the trek (Fresno and Sacramento, California, Las Vegas, Nevada and Camden, New Jersey). Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has joined the band as a touring member for the North American leg of the tour and his solo project Pluralone is set to open.
Tickets purchased for the 2020 dates will be honored at the new shows. Members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club will be able to purchase remaining tickets starting today (March 14), and general tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration beginning March 29.
See Pearl Jam's announcement and a full list of North American dates below.
Pearl Jam’s 2020 North American tour dates are officially rescheduled for May and September 2022. The tour includes four additional concert dates in Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Camden. Special guest @Pluralone1 will open the shows. pic.twitter.com/WqSf7C2vIO— Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) March 14, 2022
Pearl Jam Gigaton North American Tour
05-03 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
05-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
05-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
05-09 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
05-12 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
05-13 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
05-16 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Arena
05-18 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
05-20 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
09-01 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre
09-03 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
09-08 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
09-11 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
09-14 Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
09-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
09-18 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
09-20 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
09-22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena