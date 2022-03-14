Pearl Jam Unveil Rescheduled 'Gigaton' Tour: See The New Dates

By Katrina Nattress

March 14, 2022

Photo: AFP

It's been two years since Pearl Jam was originally supposed to tour on their latest album Gigaton, and now the band is getting ready to hit the road again. Eddie Vedder and company plan to embark on their rescheduled Gigaton tour on May 3 in San Diego, and have added four new dates to the trek (Fresno and Sacramento, California, Las Vegas, Nevada and Camden, New Jersey). Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has joined the band as a touring member for the North American leg of the tour and his solo project Pluralone is set to open.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 dates will be honored at the new shows. Members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club will be able to purchase remaining tickets starting today (March 14), and general tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration beginning March 29.

See Pearl Jam's announcement and a full list of North American dates below.

Pearl Jam Gigaton North American Tour

05-03 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

05-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

05-07 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

05-09 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

05-12 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

05-13 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

05-16 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Arena

05-18 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

05-20 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

09-01 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre

09-03 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

09-08 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

09-11 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09-14 Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

09-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

09-18 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

09-20 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

09-22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Pearl Jam
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.