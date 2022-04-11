Florida Woman Accused Of Using Cat To Scratch Girlfriend's Face

A Florida woman is facing charges after cops claim she used a cat to attack her girlfriend, WFLA reports.

Police responded to a Largo home recently, where 53-year-old Susan Freudenthal, of St. Petersburg, and her girlfriend got into a heated argument. Things escalated when Freudenthal picked up the pet cat, held it up to her girlfriend's face, and "swore on the animal’s life that she was not cheating," according to an arrest affidavit.

The distressed feline ended up scratching the girlfriend multiple times on her face, the report says. Officers pulled up to the scene and arrested Freudenthal for domestic battery.

Cops noted in the affidavit that the 53-year-old woman was "polite and compliant" but asserted that "she was the true victim." She was later released on her own recognizance.

This wasn't her first run-in with the law, either. Jail records say Freudenthal was arrested for domestic battery in March 2021, too, according to reporters.

