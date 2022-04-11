Gabby Barrett made a triumphant return at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11. The country music powerhouse had fans waiting in anticipation when she revealed she would be performing a single that has never been performed on live TV.

The night's co-host, actor Anthony Mackie sang praises of Barrett by mentioning how her career is flourishing all with a tiny baby at home. The "I Hope" singer proved she could do it all in her stunning performance. In a dazzling sparkly black pantsuit complete with a trail, Barrett launched into her honest track "Pick Me Up." Then, in accordance with the title of the song, a platform rose from the middle of the stage and hoisted the beloved singer up into the air.