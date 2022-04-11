Gabby Barrett Gives 2022 CMT Music Awards A "Pick Me Up"
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 12, 2022
Gabby Barrett made a triumphant return at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11. The country music powerhouse had fans waiting in anticipation when she revealed she would be performing a single that has never been performed on live TV.
The night's co-host, actor Anthony Mackie sang praises of Barrett by mentioning how her career is flourishing all with a tiny baby at home. The "I Hope" singer proved she could do it all in her stunning performance. In a dazzling sparkly black pantsuit complete with a trail, Barrett launched into her honest track "Pick Me Up." Then, in accordance with the title of the song, a platform rose from the middle of the stage and hoisted the beloved singer up into the air.
At one point the camera showed Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin singing along happily in the crowd. The fan-voted music awards show featured a star-studded list of performers and presenters including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, LeeAnn Rimes, country legends The Judds, and much more.
The night was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from Nashville Municipal Auditorium and other locations around the city and hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown, a last-minute replacement for Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to host and perform from home. The trio helped celebrate some of country music's most beloved artists.
