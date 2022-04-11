Gillie Da Kid Blames Wiz Khalifa For Being Kicked Off Instagram
By Tony M. Centeno
April 11, 2022
Gillie Da Kid is in the process of rebuilding his presence on Instagram after his original handle was suspended from the photo-sharing app recently. After he resurfaced under a new handle, the podcast host appeared to blame Wiz Khalifa for getting his previous profile removed.
On Saturday, April 9, the host of Million Dollaz Worth of Game hit up his Twitter account to vent his frustrations after Instagram suspended his account. In his tweet, Gillie revealed that his account was taken down after he posted a video in which he said that he had to unfollow Wiz Khalifa due to all the half-naked workout videos the rapper has posted recently.
"U tell a n***a put sum shorts on he tells IG ur bullying him and gets ur page deactivated 🤦🏾♂️ n***a I was playing des rappers so p***y," Gillie tweeted. "Des n****z go the I got bullied route but now u got on shorts sumbody please make this $**t make sense #IcantWait2SeeUAgain like the song n***a 🩸"
The day after Gillie complained about his account, Wiz also hit up Twitter to provide his side of the story. Apparently, Wiz was not responsible for getting Gillie's profile removed, and the rapper even tried to help get it back online.
"I didn’t get that child’s instagram deleted," Wiz tweeted. "I even offered to help him get his page back and he declined. See ya ✌🏾"
Gillie and Wiz have basically been subtweeting each other ever since Gillie returned to Instagram. Hopefully they can both resolve their issues offline. See more of their tweets below.
It’s 2022 u got Social Media rats now 🤦🏾♂️ can’t wait to See Ya 😈— GILLIE DA KING (@gilliedakid) April 10, 2022
To all the yungins the politics in this BS game is unbelievable the calls that go down behind close doors 🤦🏾♂️ I’m from the streets of Philadelphia I will never lose to politics to the system my whole foundation is built off the streets the bottom 💯 The roots hold up the tree— GILLIE DA KING (@gilliedakid) April 10, 2022
IG Shadow banning my newpage 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I really hurt ur feelings huh @gilliedaking_newpage— GILLIE DA KING (@gilliedakid) April 10, 2022
The streets never gone Side with sucka $hit 300,000 followers in 2Days and my page Shawdow Banned 😂 Go follow my new Page @gilliedaking_NewPage on IG #Right— GILLIE DA KING (@gilliedakid) April 11, 2022
Back in the gym. Let’s see who gets pissed this week— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 11, 2022