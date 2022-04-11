Gillie Da Kid Blames Wiz Khalifa For Being Kicked Off Instagram

By Tony M. Centeno

April 11, 2022

Gillie Da Kid and Wiz Khalifa
Photo: Getty Images

Gillie Da Kid is in the process of rebuilding his presence on Instagram after his original handle was suspended from the photo-sharing app recently. After he resurfaced under a new handle, the podcast host appeared to blame Wiz Khalifa for getting his previous profile removed.

On Saturday, April 9, the host of Million Dollaz Worth of Game hit up his Twitter account to vent his frustrations after Instagram suspended his account. In his tweet, Gillie revealed that his account was taken down after he posted a video in which he said that he had to unfollow Wiz Khalifa due to all the half-naked workout videos the rapper has posted recently.

"U tell a n***a put sum shorts on he tells IG ur bullying him and gets ur page deactivated 🤦🏾‍♂️ n***a I was playing des rappers so p***y," Gillie tweeted. "Des n****z go the I got bullied route but now u got on shorts sumbody please make this $**t make sense #IcantWait2SeeUAgain like the song n***a 🩸"

The day after Gillie complained about his account, Wiz also hit up Twitter to provide his side of the story. Apparently, Wiz was not responsible for getting Gillie's profile removed, and the rapper even tried to help get it back online.

"I didn’t get that child’s instagram deleted," Wiz tweeted. "I even offered to help him get his page back and he declined. See ya ✌🏾"

Gillie and Wiz have basically been subtweeting each other ever since Gillie returned to Instagram. Hopefully they can both resolve their issues offline. See more of their tweets below.

