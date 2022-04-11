Jason Aldean & Bryan Adams Reunite In The Rain At 2022 CMT Music Awards

The superstar pairing of Jason Aldean and rock legend Bryan Adams took the stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11. The two rocked their way through Adams' classic power ballad "Heaven" in a powerhouse performance. Co-host Kane Brown and another rock legend Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top introduced the duo calling their collaboration one of the best CMT Crossroads pairings of all time.

The second Aldean and Adams began singing as the rain poured down on Nashville's Broadway, it was clear to see why the performance is so beloved. Aldean's double-album Macon, Georgia, which will be out in full on April 22 features a cover of Adams' 1984 classic. But the duo goes way further back than this exciting performance. As mentioned by the Kane and Top, they first performed the track together on an episode of CMT Crossroads in June 2009.

The night before the release of Georgia, the second installment of the two-part album, Aldean will celebrate with his iHeartCountry Album Release Party on Thursday, April 21st. The country star will perform new music and discuss the new album during a special Q&A.

The fan-voted music awards show featured a star-studded list of performers and presenters including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, LeeAnn Rimes, country legends The Judds, and much more.

The night was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from Nashville Municipal Auditorium and other locations around the city and hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown, a last-minute replacement for Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to host and perform from home. The trio helped celebrate some of country music's most beloved artists.

Check out the complete list of the night's winners here and see their stunning red carpet looks here.