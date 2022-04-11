Keith Urban Opens Up 2022 CMT Music Awards With Rocking Performance

Keith Urban opened up the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville with a rocking performance of his hit "Wild Hearts."

The guitar-heavy performance was dedicated to the dreamers, rock stars and wild hearts of the world, complete with a set filled with exciting pyrotechnics and light show.

"This goes out to the drifters, and all of the dreamers ready to fly. All those born to be rockstars, lifting their guitars and painting the sky can you hear me?" he sang to the crowd. "All of you lost ones who aren't really lost ones, keep shining your light. This goes out to the wildcards and all of the wild hearts, just like mine."

He debuted the track in August 2021, saying it was dedicated to "the crazy dreamers" of the world. He recently shared an acoustic version of the song, which he called a "rally cry" for anyone thinking of giving up on their dreams posting a sentimental message in a post on Instagram.

"I want to dedicate this to everybody out there — all you wild hearts, all you crazy dreams, especially if you're on the edge of giving up. This song is for you. It's a rally cry. It's something to let you know that you're not alone in this journey. I've been there. And this song is to hopefully speak to you right now."

Urban recently returned to Las Vegas to add a few new shows to his residency after Adele postponed her own residency earlier this year. He spoke to People of the call he got about the sudden replacement.

"We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect. We were able to do it," he said, adding, "I love [The Colosseum venue]. The stage is literally an arena, it's insane."