Kelsea Ballerini Delivers Dazzling Performance From Her Backyard

By Sarah Tate

April 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini didn't let COVID-19 stop her from giving an incredible performance at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Monday (April 11).

Despite the setback of now having to performing at home, with just a makeshift set sent over from the CMT stage, she delivered a dazzling performance of her latest single "HEARTFIRST," which dropped Friday (April 8) and is "all about just following your heart (and) trusting your gut."

Ballerini's heart was on display during the performance as she transformed her backyard into her very own stage. With a colorful background set up outside her home, complete with the silhouettes of her band, she let everyone know that even if "my head is yellin' that I could get hurt" she was still "gonna jump right in, baby, with my heart first."

Ballerini was set to host live and in-person with co-host Anthony Mackie at Monday night's show but had to change plans last minute after testing positive for COVID-19. In a video shared with fans Monday morning, she said that she was feeling "a lot better" but was "gutted" that she could be there at the awards in person.

"I have some bad news and I have some good news. The bad news is that a couple days ago I tested positive for covid, and the CMT Awards are tonight. So, unfortunately, I cannot be there in person anymore and I am devastated. I’m gutted. But the good news is that I am feeling a lot better — a lot better — and the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform. It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best. And so, I will still see you tonight on the awards, and let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons."
