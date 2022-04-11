Lady Gaga Recorded The Theme Song For The New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Film

Lady Gaga is reportedly behind the theme song of the new Top Gun: Maverick film, titled "Hold My Hand."

A fan took to Twitter on Sunday (April 10) to share a video and photos of the official poster for the film outside of what seems to be a movie theater, which includes the credits. The poster shows that Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer, and Harold Faltermeyer contributed to the film's soundtrack. Fans are already anticipating the singer's next Oscar, with one tweeting that she's "coming for that Shallow 2.0." The film is set to release on May 27th.

See the video and photos of the poster below.