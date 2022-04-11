Lady Gaga Recorded The Theme Song For The New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Film
By Yashira C.
April 11, 2022
Lady Gaga is reportedly behind the theme song of the new Top Gun: Maverick film, titled "Hold My Hand."
A fan took to Twitter on Sunday (April 10) to share a video and photos of the official poster for the film outside of what seems to be a movie theater, which includes the credits. The poster shows that Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer, and Harold Faltermeyer contributed to the film's soundtrack. Fans are already anticipating the singer's next Oscar, with one tweeting that she's "coming for that Shallow 2.0." The film is set to release on May 27th.
See the video and photos of the poster below.
Okay! I have video and photos of the poster! pic.twitter.com/soJc1PuPW7— Ralph d. Apel (he/him) (@RalphDApel) April 10, 2022
The proof is in the photos! Enjoy and be sure to subscribe to my Lady Gaga podcast at https://t.co/PfCh34KKzk pic.twitter.com/uTP3m6RxKD— Ralph d. Apel (he/him) (@RalphDApel) April 10, 2022
Gaga recently celebrated her 13th Grammy win for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album," for which she was nominated for her collaborative album Love For Sale with Tony Bennett. She shared a heartwarming post on Instagram after the big win:
I won my thirteenth Grammy last night, and I cried just like the first time I won for “Just Dance.” Tony and I are so grateful for this honor. I was so proud to be a part of such a beautiful community of musicians where so many people were rewarded for their artistry. Congratulations to everyone for all the awards, performances, and for your devotion to music. And thank you for that standing ovation! You truly lifted my spirits on a night where I truly missed my friend—he would have been so happy that in 2022 everyone stood up for Jazz! I love you!! 🎼🎺💋