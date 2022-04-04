Lady Gaga Celebrates 13th Grammy Win With Heartfelt Message
By Yashira C.
April 4, 2022
Lady Gaga shared a heartwarming post on Instagram today (April 4) celebrating her 13th Grammy win. The photo sees Gaga smiling while holding her Grammy for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album" for her collaborative album Love For Sale with Tony Bennett. The duo had a total of five nominations on the big night. Read her message below:
I won my thirteenth Grammy last night, and I cried just like the first time I won for “Just Dance.” Tony and I are so grateful for this honor. I was so proud to be a part of such a beautiful community of musicians where so many people were rewarded for their artistry. Congratulations to everyone for all the awards, performances, and for your devotion to music. And thank you for that standing ovation! You truly lifted my spirits on a night where I truly missed my friend—he would have been so happy that in 2022 everyone stood up for Jazz! I love you!! 🎼🎺💋 and thank you to @topostudiony for hand making this beautiful 👗 for me 🥰
Gaga took the stage at the 64th Grammys yesterday night for a stunning performance dedicated to her good friend Bennett, who she said was greatly missed. Before kicking off the performance, Bennett introduced Gaga with a short video, and then she started off with a high-energy jazz performance of "Love For Sale," the titular track of their Grammy-winning album. She then performed "Do I Love You?" as footage of her and Bennett played on a large screen behind the stage.