Lady Gaga Celebrates 13th Grammy Win With Heartfelt Message

Gaga took the stage at the 64th Grammys yesterday night for a stunning performance dedicated to her good friend Bennett, who she said was greatly missed. Before kicking off the performance, Bennett introduced Gaga with a short video, and then she started off with a high-energy jazz performance of "Love For Sale," the titular track of their Grammy-winning album. She then performed "Do I Love You?" as footage of her and Bennett played on a large screen behind the stage.