Little Big Town Debut New Single At 2022 CMT Music Awards

Little Big Town wasted no time in treating fans to a live performance of their newest single "Hell Yeah."

The group's first live performance of the song came Monday (April 11) night during the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, hours after releasing the track.

Little Big Town proved they are "feeling better than they've ever felt" as they grooved in front of a background with country barn basking in the sunset. The crowd loved the whistling track, clapping along as they sang about getting drunk on a Friday night and dancing under the neon lights, however they're "still going through hell."

Little Big Town teased the new single last week, telling fans, "Hell Yeah we can't wait till you hear this one..." Fans immediately began hyping up the group's "new era" by leaving comments like, "Unable to put into words how excited I am."

The group also recently celebrated the 5-year anniversary of their eighth studio album The Breaker, featuring fan-favorite tracks including the Taylor Swift-penned "Better Man."

"Music is a healer and milestones are worth celebrating," they wrote on Instagram in February. "Happy 5 years to The Breaker."

In addition to their performance at the CMT Music Awards, Little Big Town is preparing to hit the road for a revival of The Bandwagon Tour, a co-headlining show with fellow CMT Awards performer Miranda Lambert, who called the original 2018 run "one of the most fun tours I've ever done."