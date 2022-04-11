Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Put Their Love On Display During CMT Music Awards

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd shared the spotlight during a performance of their duet "I Can't Love You Anymore" at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Monday (April 11).

The couple put their love on display in a sweet and sassy performance, lit by soft orange lights with Hurd on guitar and Morris playing along on the tambourine as they sang to each other, "I can say without a doubt I can't love you anymore than I do now."

Morris and Hurd, who have been married since 2018, proved that they are couple goals after the Humble Quest singer shared a photo of a sweet moment between them and said her new album "wouldn't have happened without [Hurd]."

The couple are also parents to Hayes, who recently celebrated his second birthday. While Morris has joked about passing on her "awful" eyesight to their son, adding that "he looks so cute" in his glasses, Hurd gave their little one a shout-out for his birthday last month.

"It is Hayes birthday and we are so lucky to have him," he captioned a sweet photo of him holding his son. "He wears glasses and roars like a lion all day long. He is a great kid and I love him."

Morris shared her own post marking the milestone, writing, "My baby boy is 2. 😭🦙🐓🐑🐃."

Morris is one of many artists included in the star-studded lineup at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, set for May 7 in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.