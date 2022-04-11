Mickey Guyton Helps Black Pumas Make CMT Music Awards Debut

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Country star Mickey Guyton helped the Grammy-nominated band Black Pumas make their CMT Music Awards debut at this year's awards show, and what a soulful debut it was! Guyton teamed up with the psychedelic soul band for a performance of their track "Colors."

The already emotional song was elevated with Guyton's passionate vocals and energetic stage presence. The performance definitely caught the attention of the star-studded crowd as the camera kept panning over to Gayle King trying to get a better look at the stage.

While the pairing may seem random to some, Black Puma member Eric Burton explained to CMT why it made so much sense to them: “I loved Bob Dylan and Neil Young and the Beatles,” he said. “I think that at the bare bones of the music, the songs started with just me and the guitar. To my knowledge, that’s how a lot of country music and grassroots like blues and folk music got started. It’s the same stuff; it’s just dressed in a different external aesthetic.”

Photo: Getty Images

The fan-voted music awards show featured a star-studded list of performers and presenters including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, LeeAnn Rimes, country legends The Judds, and much more.

The night was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from Nashville Municipal Auditorium and other locations around the city and hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown, a last-minute replacement for Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to host and perform from home. The trio helped celebrate some of country music's most beloved artists.

Check out the complete list of the night's winners here and see their stunning red carpet looks here.

Black PumasMickey Guyton
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.