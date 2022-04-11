Country star Mickey Guyton helped the Grammy-nominated band Black Pumas make their CMT Music Awards debut at this year's awards show, and what a soulful debut it was! Guyton teamed up with the psychedelic soul band for a performance of their track "Colors."

The already emotional song was elevated with Guyton's passionate vocals and energetic stage presence. The performance definitely caught the attention of the star-studded crowd as the camera kept panning over to Gayle King trying to get a better look at the stage.

While the pairing may seem random to some, Black Puma member Eric Burton explained to CMT why it made so much sense to them: “I loved Bob Dylan and Neil Young and the Beatles,” he said. “I think that at the bare bones of the music, the songs started with just me and the guitar. To my knowledge, that’s how a lot of country music and grassroots like blues and folk music got started. It’s the same stuff; it’s just dressed in a different external aesthetic.”