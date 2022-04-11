Miranda Lambert Lights Up The Stage During 2022 CMT Music Awards

Miranda Lambert lit up the outdoor stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Monday (April 11).

Introduced by the stars of Queer Eye, Lambert took to the outdoor stage to perform her hit "If I Was A Cowboy." During the sassy performance, she set the record straight that, "If I was a cowboy, I'd be the queen." She ended the song with a bang as fireworks lit up the night sky on Broadway.

Prior to her performance, she also was named the winner for female video of the year. For a full list of the night's winners, check here.

The CMT Awards are just the newest stage that Lambert shared some of her new music. Lambert recently treated fans to an intimate iHeartCountry LIVE show on April 6 at Casa Rosa, her Lower Broadway bar in Nashville, to celebrate her recently-announced Las Vegas residency Velvet Rodeo, which kicks off at the Zappos Theater in September and runs until April 2023. The show even included some sneak peeks at some of the tracks from her upcoming album Palomino.

The "If I Was A Cowboy" singer is gearing up to release her newest album Palomino, which she said is a "record (that) takes you on a journey through songs. I hope y'all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories."

In addition to her performance at the CMT Music Awards and her upcoming album, Lambert is preparing to hit the road for a revival of The Bandwagon Tour, a co-headlining show with fellow CMT Awards performers Little Big Town. When announcing the news, Lambert called called the original 2018 run "one of the most fun tours I've ever done."