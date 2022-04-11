Morgan Evans Shares Hilarious BTS Of Kelsea Ballerini's Hosting Duties

Kelsea Ballerini may have been busy fulfilling her 2022 CMT Music Awards co-hosting duties from home, but Morgan Evans had the best seat in the house — literally.

The couple spent the big night at home after Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19, but they didn't let that stop them from enjoying the night. While the "HEARTFIRST" singer pulled double duties hosting from their home and transforming their backyard into her very own stage, Evans was enjoying the ride.

The "Love Is Real" singer shared a hilarious behind the scenes video to TikTok of Ballerini at the start of the awards, captioning the video "casual Mondays." In the video, Evans documented his wife in full glam standing in the middle of their home and talking to the intense camera setup.

"When she tests positive for Covid but still hosts the CMT Music Awards from the living room and I get to watch from the couch wearing ugg boots and even still [their dog] Dibs is not impressed," he said.