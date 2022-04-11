Nashville Man Arrested For Trying To Break Into Police Car

A Nashville man was taken into custody over the weekend and now faces multiple charges after reportedly trying to break into an unmarked police vehicle — with an officer still inside the car.

Detectives with Metro Nashville Police Department's Violent Crime Initiatives noticed a suspicious person looking into cars and pulling on their door handles along 6th Avenue North and Monroe Street around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday (April 9), per FOX 17.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Lamarion Buchanan of Nashville, then reportedly tried to gain access to a detective's unmarked police vehicle, while the officer was still sitting in the driver's seat, according to a release from MNPD. When Buchanan realized the car was occupied, police claim he fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was captured a short time later. As they took him into custody, they also recovered a .380 caliber pistol which police say he dropped prior to his arrest. The firearm had been reported stolen on April 4 from an unlocked car that was parked on Hume Street.

He was arrested and charged with attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and evading arrest. He has since been released on a $12,500 bond.