13-Year-Old Nashville Student Arrested For Threatening Classmate With Gun

A 13-year-old freshman student in Nashville was arrested after allegedly threatening another student with a loaded weapon.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the 9th grade Hunter Lane High School student was taken into custody after threatening a fellow student at gunpoint with a loaded weapon, per FOX 17. When asked why she threatened the male student, she reportedly told school resource officers that she wanted to scare her classmate because she was upset with him.

After the victim told school staff that the teen had threatened him with a .45 caliber handgun in the cafeteria, administrative staff at the school searched the suspect, finding the loaded weapon in her purse with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, according to a release from MNPD on Thursday (April 7). The 13-year-old suspect said the firearm belonged to her mother.

The teen is facing multiple charges in juvenile court, including aggravated assault and carrying a gun on school property.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, no additional information is available. Due to the teen being a minor, their identity has not been publicly released.

This is the second incident in as many weeks at Hunter Lane High School, after another student reportedly assaulted a school resource officer following a fight on campus. That teen also faces charges.