Only In Arizona! Javelina Jumps In Car To Get To A Bag Of Cheetos

By Ginny Reese

April 11, 2022

Photo: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

This is definitely something that only happens in Arizona!

A local sheriff's office posted photos on Facebook that show a javelina trapped in a vehicle. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the javelina jumped into the open hatch back of the vehicle. The impact of the animal jumping in caused the door to shut, trapping the animal, reported 12 News.

And what lured the animal into the car?

A bag of Cheetos!

The sheriff's department wrote that the animal "licked the Cheeto bag crumb-less."

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook:

"After speaking with neighbors and the, it was learned the hatch back was left open during the night and the Javelina jumped inside attempting to eat a bag of Cheeto's. Can you blame him, who doesn’t love a midnight Cheeto snack?"

Check out the photos below:

No one was hurt in the incident, including the javelina.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office wrote, "The Deputy safely opened the hatch allowing the javelina to carefully jump out and run off back into the wilderness. As a reminder, if you’re in the Southwest, you probably already know it’s best not to feed javelina."

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.