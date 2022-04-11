Only In Arizona! Javelina Jumps In Car To Get To A Bag Of Cheetos

This is definitely something that only happens in Arizona!

A local sheriff's office posted photos on Facebook that show a javelina trapped in a vehicle. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the javelina jumped into the open hatch back of the vehicle. The impact of the animal jumping in caused the door to shut, trapping the animal, reported 12 News.

And what lured the animal into the car?

A bag of Cheetos!

The sheriff's department wrote that the animal "licked the Cheeto bag crumb-less."

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook:

"After speaking with neighbors and the, it was learned the hatch back was left open during the night and the Javelina jumped inside attempting to eat a bag of Cheeto's. Can you blame him, who doesn’t love a midnight Cheeto snack?"

