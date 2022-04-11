These Are The Most Affordable Homes In The Midwest

Real estate market prices are about as consistent as the weather.

The heart of America is often overlooked as trade routes and fly over states, but what you don't know could loose you money. The Midwest is currently one of the most affordable place to buy a house this spring, and you'll have to act fast.

Places such as La Crosse Wisconsin, Columbus, Ohio and Portland, Minnesota make the top ten list along with a few Northeastern cities.

George Ratiu, manager of economic research for Realator.com tells us why:

“Situated on the western edge of the state, La Crosse is located along an important trade route, I-90, about halfway between Minneapolis and Milwaukee. With a median price for a home in the metro area at $300,000, it is not surprising that many buyers are looking at the market, including 37% who are seeking homes from out of state.”

According to Realator.com, properties in La Crosse only stay on the market for 14 to 17 days. While home prices across America continue to rise over $405,000, La Crosse property prices still ring in around $300,000.

This means that the market is competitive and those looking to bid will need to start high and make a move quickly.

“There’s a lot of demand and little inventory for the lowest-priced homes across the country,” shared Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda, “And the increased competition may only drive prices a bit higher in the short run.”

Check out Realator.com for a list of the most affordable real estate markets in the country.