This Is The Best Diner In Pennsylvania

An Erie restaurant is being credited as having the best cheesecake in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best diner in every state, which included Lawrence Park Diner as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"After hearing a lot of hype about this spot, one Yelp reviewer wrote, 'Cutest breakfast spot with the best breakfast! Only Dinor left in Pennsylvania,'" Eat This, Not That's Kiersten Hickman wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best diner in every state: