This Is The Best Cheesecake In Pennsylvania

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesecake in every state, which included The Cheesecake Lady as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"The Cheesecake Lady's list of unique cheesecake options, such as Oreo cheesecake, KitKat cheesecake, and Fruity Pebbles cheesecake, keep people coming back for more," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Hint: Make sure you stop by the shop earlier in the day—they are open Thursday through Sunday starting at 10 am and close once they sell out."

