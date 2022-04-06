This Is The Best Cheesecake In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
April 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
An Elkins Park restaurant is being credited as having the best bagels in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesecake in every state, which included The Cheesecake Lady as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"The Cheesecake Lady's list of unique cheesecake options, such as Oreo cheesecake, KitKat cheesecake, and Fruity Pebbles cheesecake, keep people coming back for more," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Hint: Make sure you stop by the shop earlier in the day—they are open Thursday through Sunday starting at 10 am and close once they sell out."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cheesecake in every state:
- Alabama- Spot of Tea (Mobile)
- Alaska- Moose's Tooth (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Banham's Cheesecake (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- The Pantry Restaurant (Little Rock)
- California- Harriet's Cheesecake Unlimited (Inglewood)
- Colorado- Vollmer's Bakery and Cheesecake Factory (Denver)
- Connecticut- Donut Crazy (New Haven)
- Delaware- Bing's Bakery (Newark)
- Florida- Farmer's Table (Boca Raton)
- Georgia- Sammy CheezeCake (East Point)
- Hawaii- Sugar Beach Bake Shop (Kihei)
- Idaho- Boise Pie Co. (Boise)
- Illinois- Molly's Cupcakes (Chicago)
- Indiana- The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Creme Cupcakes (Des Moines)
- Kansas- College Hill Deli (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Backroads Bakery (Lexington)
- Louisiana- Commander's Palace (New Orleans)
- Maine- Gross Confection Bar (Portland)
- Maryland- Rosenfeld's Jewish Delicatessen (Ocean City)
- Massachusetts- Mike's Pastry (Boston)
- Michigan- Sweet Potato Sensations (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Muddy Paws Cheesecake (Saint Louis Park)
- Mississippi- Saltine (Jackson)
- Missouri- Cupini's (Kansas City)
- Montana- On Broadway (Helena)
- Nebraska- High Society Cheesecake (Lincoln)
- Nevada- The Cheesecake Baker (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Pleasant Lake Cheesecake Company (New London)
- New Jersey- Yhanne's House of Cheesecakes (Clayton)
- New Mexico- Aji Restaurant (Taos)
- New York- Eileen's Special Cheesecake (New York City)
- North Carolina- The Colington Cafe (Outer Banks)
- North Dakota- Pirogue Grille (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Townhall (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Vast (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Petunia's Pies and Pastries (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- The Cheesecake Lady (Elkins Park)
- Rhode Island- Pastiche Fine Desserts (Providence)
- South Carolina- Kaminsky's (Columbia)
- South Dakota- Grille 26 (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- The Standard at The Smith House (Nashville)
- Texas- Dessert Gallery (Houston)
- Utah- The Dodo Restaurant (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- The Farmhouse Tap and Grill (Burlington)
- Virginia- Route 58 Deli (Virginia Beach)
- Washington- Bakery Nouveau (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Everything Cheesecake (Martinsburg)
- Wisconsin- Simma's Bakery (Wauwatosa)
- Wyoming- The Kitchen (Jackson)