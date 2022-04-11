This Is The Best Under-The-Radar Steakhouse In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

April 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

North Carolina is home to an endless stream of amazing restaurants, but sometimes it's the lesser-known establishments that can provide an unforgettable dining experience.

Cheapism searched the country for the best steakhouses you may not have heard about, excluding chain restaurants to find the best restaurant in each state has flown under the radar. According to the site:

"These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."

So which restaurant in North Carolina is considered to be the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse?

Angus Barn

This Raleigh steakhouse has been serving the community for over half a century, even rising like a phoenix from the ashes when a fire destroyed the Barn back in 1965. Angus Barn is located at 9401 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Opened in 19060 only to be destroyed by fire, the Angus Barn rose from the ashes in 1965 to offer 10 perfectly aged cuts with a choice of six sauces and toppings. Try the 14-ounce certified Angus rib-eye topped with homemade pimento cheese and served with smoked bacon, roasted pepper, crispy potatoes, asparagus, and a red pepper veal jus. Dinners come with a choice of three sides and freshly baked bread; homemade crackers are served at every table."

Check out the full list here to see the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.