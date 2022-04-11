This Is The Best Under-The-Radar Steakhouse In North Carolina

North Carolina is home to an endless stream of amazing restaurants, but sometimes it's the lesser-known establishments that can provide an unforgettable dining experience.

Cheapism searched the country for the best steakhouses you may not have heard about, excluding chain restaurants to find the best restaurant in each state has flown under the radar. According to the site:

"These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."

So which restaurant in North Carolina is considered to be the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse?

Angus Barn

This Raleigh steakhouse has been serving the community for over half a century, even rising like a phoenix from the ashes when a fire destroyed the Barn back in 1965. Angus Barn is located at 9401 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Opened in 19060 only to be destroyed by fire, the Angus Barn rose from the ashes in 1965 to offer 10 perfectly aged cuts with a choice of six sauces and toppings. Try the 14-ounce certified Angus rib-eye topped with homemade pimento cheese and served with smoked bacon, roasted pepper, crispy potatoes, asparagus, and a red pepper veal jus. Dinners come with a choice of three sides and freshly baked bread; homemade crackers are served at every table."

