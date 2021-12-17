This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In North Carolina

When choosing a restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, most people base their decision on the price or variety of menu options. Sometimes, however, you may want to make an evening out of it and have a truly unique experience.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state, including one special dining experience in North Carolina.

"We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts."

So which restaurant offers the most unique dining experience in North Carolina?

Artisanal in Banner Elk

Located in the small Blue Ridge Mountain town of Banner Elk, Artisanal serves up special curated menus that has one reviewer calling it "the best farm to fresh table restaurant I've been to thus far." Learn more at their website here. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"One restaurant that's not to be missed in North Carolina is Artisanal. The restaurant is open seasonally from early May through October and works with a local organic farm to curate ingredients for dishes. Each of the three-course menus is curate based on what's available each night and can change through the season. You'll need to have somewhat of a sense of adventure to eat here, but it's worth it for the impeccable experience."

Check out the full report here.