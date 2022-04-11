This Is The Highest-Rated Seafood Restaurant In Seattle

When you're craving seafood, nothing else can satisfy you. Thankfully, Yelp has the scoop on where you can find the best seafood restaurants in Seattle.

After searching the highest-rated spots by "best seafood restaurant), this eatery came in the No. 1 spot: Elliott's Oyster House!

This restaurant has a nice 4 stars with over 3,800 reviews. Customers can't stop raving about this spot's delicious dishes, wonderful drinks, and stunning waterfront views.

Yelper Natalie M. spilled the deets about their time there:

"This place is phenomenal! I ordered the scallops with braised short rib. It was over creamy polenta. Wow! The scallops were perfectly seared. The braised rib was so tender. The brussel sprouts worked so well in this dish too! It had this savory flavor and some soy sauce. The view is so nice! I also liked the smoked apple bacon oysters. This is a great starter. You got to try it! Our server was so nice. I'd come here again."

You can find Elliott's Oyster House at 1201 Alaskan Way, Pier 56.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated seafood restaurants in the Seattle area:

Elliott’s Oyster House (Waterfront) Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar (Pioneer Square) Pike Place Chowder (Downtown) Seattle Fish Guys RockCreek Seafood & Spirits (Fremont) Duke’s Seafood (South Lake Union) The Pink Door (Downtown) Taylor Shellfish Farms (Capitol Hill) Ray’s Boathouse (Sunset Hill)

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on Yelp HERE.