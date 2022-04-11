Walker Hayes Is Taking It 'One Step At A Time' During 'AA' Performance

Walker Hayes made his mark at the 2022 CMT Music Awards with a fun performance of one of his newest tracks.

Hayes took the stage at the awards in Nashville on Monday (April 11) to treat the audience to "AA," a track that feels just like summer. Just like his breakout hit "Fancy Like" was a huge dance hit on TikTok, he was joined by several dancers on stage for "AA."

During his performance, he let the crowd know that sometimes "life's hard" and "family's weird" and that "sometimes you just need a beer."

After releasing "AA" back in November, he spoke to iHeartRadio about why his favorite songs are always the ones he just released.

"I've got to listen to songs a lot longer than audiences do," he said. "And so, I'm over 'Fancy Like,' I'm glad everybody loves it, but we just dropped a new song called 'AA,' and I'm obsessed with it — and I will be until I write the next one... so, I'm riding high on that."

Last week, Hayes also teased a potential collaboration on his newest track "Delorean" with one the biggest crossover artists around: Taylor Swift. He took to his Instagram Story to ask his fans if he should rework "Delorean" with another artist, asking fans, "Do we need a Taylor Swift collab on Delorean?" Neither Swift nor Hayes have confirmed a partnership, but it's enough to keep fans hoping for a twist on the new track.