1 Texas Dining Destination Ranks Among America's Best Food Courts

By Ginny Reese

April 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of a food court, your mind probably goes straight to fast food, mediocre sandwiches, and pizza. However, some food courts have really made a name for themselves with gourmet takes on traditional food court comfort foods.

LoveFOOD listed America's best food courts "that have become dining destinations in their own right." The website states, "These are the places swapping the usual fast food chains, disappointing sandwiches and soulless clusters of tables for artisan products, chef-driven restaurants and cafés serving gourmet takes on comfort food favorites."

One Texas dining destination landed on the list. The NorthPark Center in Dallas landed among America's best food courts. The website says the food court is "swanky" and "chic."

Here's what the website says about the food court:

"You won’t find your typical food court at Dallas’ swanky NorthPark Center. Instead, there are several dining hubs with a mix of chic cafés, fast-casual spots and more formal restaurants for shoppers looking for a leisurely lunch. The NorthPark Cafés area, on the second floor, has a cluster of tables in a space flooded with natural light thanks to an internal, glassed-in courtyard filled with greenery and extra seating."

Click here to check out the full list of America's best food courts.

