Lil Pump Reveals His Father Passed Away
By Tony M. Centeno
April 12, 2022
Lil Pump is a busy artist but has been making some time for himself while he mourns the loss of his father.
Over the weekend, April 9, the Miami rapper informed his 15+ million followers on Instagram that his father had passed away. In the photo he posted, Pump, born Gazzy Garcia, is flashing a big smile while standing next to his pops. Although his parents split when he was six-years-old, the "Boss" rapper was still very close to his father.
“Rip to my dad I love u & miss u this one really hurt me,” Pump wrote. He also included a broken heart emoji and a worried face.
Lil Pump’s dad has passed away 🙏 Sending prayers to Pump and his family pic.twitter.com/PXllqLfXos— 4ourty7even (@4ourty7evenTV) April 10, 2022
Pump doesn't provide any details on how he died. Pump simply reflected on what he's been feeling since his passing. Not long after he made the post, the "I Love It" rapper decided to remove all of his posts and has only made posts via Instagram Stories.
In his latest posts, Pump has been pushing his new single "All The Sudden." The Miami rapper just dropped the video for his new song, in which he spits his new bars while riding around in the snowy mountains.
Prior to his latest single, Pump had been relatively silent since the top of the year. The rapper started off 2022 by releasing his song "Mona Lisa" featuring Soulja Boy. Before that, Pump dropped off his album No Name with Ronny J. The album has 14 tracks with no features. Along with rap hits, Pump has also dipped into the Spanish market by collaborating with prominent Latin artists like Anuel AA, Sech, El Alfa and more.
Watch Lil Pump's new video for "All The Sudden" below.