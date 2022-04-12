Lil Pump Reveals His Father Passed Away

Pump doesn't provide any details on how he died. Pump simply reflected on what he's been feeling since his passing. Not long after he made the post, the "I Love It" rapper decided to remove all of his posts and has only made posts via Instagram Stories.



In his latest posts, Pump has been pushing his new single "All The Sudden." The Miami rapper just dropped the video for his new song, in which he spits his new bars while riding around in the snowy mountains.



Prior to his latest single, Pump had been relatively silent since the top of the year. The rapper started off 2022 by releasing his song "Mona Lisa" featuring Soulja Boy. Before that, Pump dropped off his album No Name with Ronny J. The album has 14 tracks with no features. Along with rap hits, Pump has also dipped into the Spanish market by collaborating with prominent Latin artists like Anuel AA, Sech, El Alfa and more.



Watch Lil Pump's new video for "All The Sudden" below.