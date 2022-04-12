Man Repeatedly Crashes SUV Into Detroit Strip Club

By Logan DeLoye

April 12, 2022

Low Section Of Dancer On Strip Club
Photo: Getty Images

Motives remain unknown for a suspect that crashed an SUV through the walls of Tycoons Gentleman’s Club located just off of Eight Mile on the Eastside of the city.

Tycoon's security cameras caught the entire crime on video. The footage shows an SUV ramming into the side of the club not one, not two, but three times before gaining enough speed to crash through the wall. Luckily, no one was injured and the suspect did not try to steal money or alcohol by entering through the giant hole that was created.

According Lou Econ, manager of Tycoons, the wall is 12 inches thick and is made of brick and cinderblock. He assumes that the suspect placed a brick on the gas pedal as a method of accelerating the car towards the building.

"(We were) fortunate that no one was in the building at all because if it happened during business hours it would be a different news story," Econ told FOX2. "We feel that this was something that was done intentionally and maliciously."

According to FOX2, the damage will cost Tycoons around $7,000. Econ has $10,000 dollars available to those willing to call and provide further clues regarding the investigation.

He urges everyone with information to come forward.

"We don't want to prosecute, we just want answers."

