Bow Wow Doesn't Want To Throw Money Around In Strip Clubs Anymore

Moss had become notorious for his strip club antics. Last December, 50 Cent called out the rapper for allegedly picking up money that was meant for the strippers. The rapper-actor has also shared other random moments that happened while he was at a strip club. Earlier this year, the rapper's post about catching a young man drooling over a dancer spread like wildfire across Twitter. The video he included in his post featured the man in question, who was hypnotized by the stripper's moves.

“I go to Magic to get some food,” Bow Wow wrote. “And I see bro just SHOCKED. I mean JUST IN AWE… YUP this is what ATL can do to a young man. He was ready to risk it all last night… hahahhahHhA WIPE THE DROOL OFF YA MOUTH BOY!! 📞 WIFEY AND TELLER ‘hey baby NOT COMING HOME. NOT JUST TONIGHT BUT FOREVER ITS OVER’.”

Now that he's done blowing money at the strip club, he can put that money toward his final album. Moss previously said that he's working with Snoop Dogg for the album and plans to drop it via Death Row Records.