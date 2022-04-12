Nashville Dog With Unique Name Wins 'Wacky' National Contest

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Potato Head.

The cute Nashville pooch was named the winner in the dog category of Nationwide's Wacky Pet Name contest, beating the nine other uniquely-named canine finalists to claim the top prize, per News Channel 5. Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer took the crown in the cat category.

Other dog finalists included Bruno Marscapone, Ghostopher P. Spookington, Holly Picklebone Bonk, Macho Dog Randy Savage, Motley Chew, Porkfrog, Princess Dumptruck, Redwood Stinging Tentacles of the Sea RuhRoh and Shoogieboogie.

Dr. Potato Head is a nearly 1-year-old French bulldog who was described as "a loving, sweet boy," according to his profile. His owner, Dalton Hamilton, explained how he came up with the name for "Dr. P."

"I knew I wanted it to be funny," he said. "My girlfriend suggested Mr. Potato Head, and I said 'doctor' ... because he has credentials, you know? And then we just went down the rabbit hole of all of the possible names we could call him from that."

The parents of both Dr. Potato Head and Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer will receive a custom canvas portrait of their pet, a $100 reward redeemable for gift cards from various retailers, and a one-year subscription for monthly delivery of pet toys and treats.

"Our Wacky Pet Names competition is a light-hearted way to recognize the thoughtfulness and creativity of pet parents," Heidi Sirota, chief pet officer for Nationwide, said in a news release. "Every name – wacky or not – speaks to a pet's special place in the family and we're proud that we're trust to help protect them all."

Check out the winners' stories here.