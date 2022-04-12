North Carolina School Resource Officer Credited For Saving Choking Student

Choking on a piece of food can be a scary situation. Fortunately for one young girl outside Charlotte, she was around someone who knew just what to do.

A school resource officer at North Iredell Middle School is being hailed as a hero and credited for saving the life of a student who was choking, WCNC reports.

When Deputy Alan Josey saw that one of the students at his school was choking on a piece of candy, he wasted no time in reacting, quickly jumping into action using training from his time as a Combat Medic. He successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on the girl, who officials say is expected to be OK.

"Deputy Josey's quick actions certainly abated a tragedy and allowed a young girl the opportunity to return home to her family," the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "We are beyond fortunate that Deputy Josey chose a career in law enforcement after serving eight years in the United States Army Reserve as a Combat Medic."

Video of the Thursday (April 7) morning incident was captured on security footage, showing at least one other student, identified by the school as Jayden, trying to help the girl before Josey stepped in.