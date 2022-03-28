Nashville Student Arrested For Attacking School Resource Officer

A teen student at a Nashville high school was arrested and now faces charges for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer on campus.

According to News Channel 5, a fight broke out at Hunters Lane High School on Monday (March 28). While it is unclear how many individuals were part of the brawl, at least one 15-year-old student was involved. School Resource Officer Byron Boelter was attempting to break up the fight, along with school administrators, when the teen began wrestling with the officer, eventually putting Boelter in a headlock.

The SRO was able to escape the student's grip and free himself while administering pepper spray in an attempt to get the teen to comply, Metro Nashville Police report. According to Metro Nashville Public Schools, the student received medical attention after getting sprayed and was transported.

The teen was taken into custody and has been charged with assault of an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

As of 4:30 p.m., no additional information has been released. Due to the student being a minor, neither the teen's name nor other identifying factors were publicly released.

This isn't the first time a Middle Tennessee student has faced charges for reportedly assaulting another while at school. In February, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking a fellow student in Rutherford County.