North Carolina Woman's Sweet Tooth Lands Her Major Lottery Prize

When one door closes, another one opens.

Diana Chabrier, of Franklinton, recently had a craving for some pie so she went to the Food Lion on U.S. 1 to pick up the dessert on Saturday (April 9) night. After learning they didn't have the pie she was looking for, she decided to make sure her trip wasn't in vain and purchase a $30 200X The Cash ticket, which ultimately landed her a big lottery win, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"They didn't have my pie so I got a ticket instead," she said, joking, "I can't say the name of the pie, or it will sell out."

It wasn't until she was checking the ticket the next morning with her husband and daughter that she realized she won $100,000.

"I thought the ticket said 20X," she recalled. However, her daughter quickly corrected her. "My daughter was like, 'mom that doesn't say 20."

Chabrier claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (April 12), where she took home a grand total of $71,019 after all state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new prize, she said she hopes to pay off some bills and, of course, get her pie.

"I'm just so grateful," she said. "This will really take the weight off my husband's shoulders."