Olympian Eya Guezguez Dead At 17
By Jason Hall
April 12, 2022
Eya Guezguez, 17, who represented Tunisia in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, died on Sunday (April 10) following an accident that took place while training, the Tunisian Olympic Committee confirmed in a Facebook post via CBS News.
The committee confirmed the 17-year-old was laid to rest in Ariana on Monday (April 11).
Olympics.com reports Guezguez was sailing with her twin sister -- Sarra -- who survived the crash -- when their vessel was capsized amid strong winds prior to her death.
The twins competed together in the 49er FX event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finishing 21st and hoped to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Eya Guezguez, 16, Tunisian Olympic Windsurfer, has passed away today after an accident at practice.— Souhail Khmira (@SKhmira) April 10, 2022
Eya, along with her twin, Sarra, were the Youngest female athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics...
May she Rest In Peace 😔 pic.twitter.com/Pvt6lGEscq
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach issued a statement saying he was "shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez's death. She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation.
"Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia."
The Tunisian Olympic Committee also issued a statement regarding Guezguez's death, saying: "May God have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal rest in paradise, and grant her family and relatives and the entire sports family a beautiful patience and solace."