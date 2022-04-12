Olympian Eya Guezguez Dead At 17

Eya Guezguez, 17, who represented Tunisia in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, died on Sunday (April 10) following an accident that took place while training, the Tunisian Olympic Committee confirmed in a Facebook post via CBS News.

The committee confirmed the 17-year-old was laid to rest in Ariana on Monday (April 11).

Olympics.com reports Guezguez was sailing with her twin sister -- Sarra -- who survived the crash -- when their vessel was capsized amid strong winds prior to her death.

The twins competed together in the 49er FX event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finishing 21st and hoped to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.