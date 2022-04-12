Soundgarden, Nirvana And Pearl Jam Members Join Forces For New Supergroup

By Katrina Nattress

April 12, 2022

So that's what Krist Novoselic was talking about.

In February, the Nirvana bassist revealed that he was working on an album. "I am really busy trying to finish a record. In the middle of some hangups — looking for a mid-March release. But it's a secret, so don't tell anybody!!!" he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Turns out, he was referring to a new supergroup called 3rd Secret that also features drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl JamSoundgarden) and guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), as well as guitarist Bubba Dupree (Void) and singers Jillian Raye (of Novoselic’s group Giants in the Trees) and Jennifer Johnson. And the band surprise-released its debut, self-titled album, which you can listen to above.

3rd Secret marks the first album Cameron and Thayil released since the tragic passing of their Soundgarden bandmate Chris Cornell in 2017. Cameron is also heading on the road with Pearl Jam for their rescheduled Gigaton tour. The trek is set to kick off in May and wrap up on September 22. The band recruited former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer as a touring member, and his solo act Pluralone will act as support. See a full list of dates here.

