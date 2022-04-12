Texas Seniors Have Been Scammed Out Of Millions Of Dollars

By Ginny Reese

April 12, 2022

Texas seniors have been swindled out of millions of dollars due to various types of scams. This makes Texas one of the worst states in the entire country for elder fraud.

NiceRX released a study that ranked the worst states in the nation for seniors in targeted scams. The data is based on a 2020 FBI report on elder fraud. The study states, "From extortion to romance scams, there are numerous ways in which fraudsters target the elderly, many of which we will explore in this report, as well as the losses and prevalence of these frauds."

According to the study, Texas was the third-worst state for senior scams, with 6,342 victims in 2020. Residents in the state over the age of 60 were cheated out of a whopping $69.76 million dollars due to the scams. That's about $11,000 per victim!

Here are the top ten states with the largest amount of elder fraud, along with the number of scams the state had in 2020:

  1. California- 12,534
  2. Florida- 9,252
  3. Texas- 6,342
  4. New York- 6,021
  5. Colorado- 4,335
  6. Illinois- 4,227
  7. Pennsylvania- 3,543
  8. Washington- 3,301
  9. Arizona- 3,053
  10. Virginia- 2,779

Click here to see the full study.

