Kentuckians Are Being Warned Of A Scam That's On The Rise

Stay on high alert! Kentuckians are now being warned of a scam that's on the rise in the state, reported WLKY.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer alert on Thursday warning residents of fake arrest warrant scams. He explained that the scammers are impersonating law enforcement and trying to convince Kentuckians to immediately make a payment for fake fines.

Cameron said, "Arrest warrant scams are not new, but this type of fraud is on the rise in Kentucky."

The Attorney General's office has seen an increase since January of the arrest warrant scams. Kentuckians have already reported losing more than $41,000 to these types of scams.

The scammers are using spoofed phone numbers to impersonate law enforcement members. They're telling potential victims that there is an alleged outstanding warrant for their arrest due to missing jury duty or the violation of a federal subpoena. They are then threatening an arrest if an immediate payment isn't made.

You can click here to report a scam, or call the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.