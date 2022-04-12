These Are The Best Easter Egg Hunts In Chicago This Year

It's that time of year again! Children racing through freshly cut grass in frantic search of carefully hidden and colorfully dyed Easter eggs to fill their baskets to the brim. This year, event hosts are putting unique twists on a traditional pastime. For those who prefer not to mess with a classic, there are many Easter egg hunts being held at local parks near you.

According to Chicago Parent, Easter egg hunts are breaking creative barriers. Some of the new-age hunts are held in the dark and require participants to use a flashlight to find the eggs, while others are held in swimming pools. Some use actual dyed eggs while others are plastic and filled with various prizes.

A few of these events will include a photo with the Easter Bunny, face painting, brunch to follow the hunt and a table full of candy and treats that families can take home. The Easter egg hunts are sprinkled throughout safe areas of the city and suburbs.

The Chicago Parent website lists the name and date of each Easter egg hunt followed by the address, cost, recommended age group and a brief description of the event broken up by region.

You can find a full list of all the Easter egg hunts being held through Sunday on their website.