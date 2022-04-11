Michigan State Police Hunt For Bigfoot

Were the conspiracists right all along?

Police in St. Joseph County have joined in on the chase for Bigfoot; in this case, a 7-foot tall jagged sheet metal lawn ornament that was stolen from a property in Park Township beside Lake Michigan.

According to ABC13, witnesses reported a white van with tinted windows driving around the area and turning around in the driveway of the property.

Marshall Post state troopers stated that the thief used bolt cutters to remove the lawn ornament from its steel post at the house located off of West End Road.

This is not the first time that the legendary figure has been seen in Michigan news. Sasquatch sightings have been constantly reported around the country since the 1950's.

Daily Star quotes Bigfoot expert Joshua Blu Buhs, author of Bigfoot: The Life and Times of a Legend:

“People later go back and dig through old newspapers and stuff and find scattered reports of a wild man here, a wild man there, but it doesn’t coalesce into a general discussion until the 50s.”

This isn't even the first giant Bigfoot statue that has been reported stolen in the last couple of years.

The Bigfoot lawn ornament case remains open and ABC13 recommends calling Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 if you have any clues regarding the investigation.