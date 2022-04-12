This Is The Best Under-The-Radar Steakhouse In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
April 12, 2022
Louisiana is home to an endless stream of amazing restaurants, but sometimes it's the lesser-known establishments that can provide an unforgettable dining experience.
Cheapism searched the country for the best steakhouses you may not have heard about, excluding chain restaurants to find the best restaurant in each state has flown under the radar. According to the site:
"These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."
So which restaurant in Louisiana is considered to be the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse?
Mr. John's Steakhouse
This New Orleans steakhouse has been serving the community since it first opened in 2006, focusing on "serving the highest quality steaks available," according to its website.
Mr. John's Steakhouse is located at 2111 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans.
Here's what Cheapism had to say:
"A lot of NOLA culinary blue blood is behind Mr. John's Steakhouse owners Desi Vega, Paul Varisco, and Rodney Salvaggio. They serve up dry-aged prime beef seared to perfection in a special Montague broiler with more than 12 tantalizing a la carte sides to choose from. Starters include fresh local seafood specials that earn rave reviews."
Check out the full list here to see the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in each state.